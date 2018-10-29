Appeal to find disabled Wigan man last seen a week ago

Police have launched a search for a disabled Wigan man who was last seen a week ago.



John Peter Heyes was last seen in Marsh Green Road, Wigan, at around 10pm last Monday (October 22).

The 35-year-old, from Marsh Green, has learning difficulties, cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He walks with a limp due to his cerebral palsy.

His mother, family and friends are concerned for him, as this is out of character and he has never been reported missing before.

John is described as white with short dark blonde hair, slim build, approximately 5’1 inches tall and has a tattoo on the inside of one of his forearms that reads "Wiggle."

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cotton pants with black trainers. He always wears his keys attached to his belt.

If you have any information that could help please call 101 quoting : FWIN – 1765 25/10/18