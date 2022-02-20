Fears grow for safety of missing Wigan man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan man who has been missing for two days.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:17 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:20 pm
Christopher Hughes was last seen in the Worsley Hall area at around 4pm on Friday February 18.
He is described as a white male, of slim build, 6ft 2ins tall and with short black hair.
"Anyone with information about Christopher's whereabouts should contact police on 101 immediately."
