Appeal to report fly-tipping in Wigan after rubbish set on fire
Wiganers are being urged to report fly-tipping as soon as possible after dumped items were set alight.
Firefighters from Hindley were called to a dirt track off Warrington Road in Ince at 10.50pm on Wednesday to extinguish the blaze.
Petrol or another accelerant had been used to light the fire, making it more difficult for crews to put it out.
While the dirt track has not been a fly-tipping hot-spot, there have been increasing problems with rubbish being abandoned in the area recently.
Watch manager Mark Anderson said: "Anybody that discovers fly-tipping, please report it to the council as soon as possible so that it can be moved quickly and it decreases the chances of it being set on fire."
To report fly-tipping, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/reportit or download the council’s Report It app.
