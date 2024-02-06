Apprenticeships driving success on the buses
The programme was launched in partnership with training provider Realise Training back in October and aims to train hundreds of new bus drivers to operate services across Greater Manchester. Go North West has been encouraged by the amount of interest in the programme and the range of applicants from across the community.
Lauren Jones, signed up to the scheme back in November 2023 and had previously held roles within social health care and private transport hire. Lauren, who is training at Wigan Depot was interested in trying something new.
She explains: “Buses seemed like a progressive ‘next step’ for me, I love working with people so it felt right. I can genuinely say that I have enjoyed every minute of my journey so far. The training was thorough and my Apprenticeship Training and Development Officers are so supportive. The team at Wigan have helped me settle in too, they’re a friendly bunch.”
Lauren was recently awarded The Apprentice of the Month which recognises excellent work and commitment to the programme.
Go North West Training and Recruitment Officer, Martyn Hillifer added: “Seeing so many new, talented individuals join the programme has been so heartening for us all. The scheme has attracted applicants from all walks of life, and it seems people are eager to know more about careers in transport. We’re proud to be here to help them develop and achieve their goals. And I was delighted to see Lauren’s dedication and fabulous work ethic recognised and rewarded.”
The apprenticeship consists of driver training, workshops and development days to build knowledge and skills. Anyone with a standard UK driving licence with six or less penalty points is eligible to apply. More information and details on how to apply can be found at elitebusdriver.co.uk.