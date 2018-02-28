Armed police deployed to reports of high street robbery

A man has been arrested following reports of an armed robbery on a busy borough street.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on Bradshawgate earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a man with a machete and nearby schools alerted parents to make sure their children went straight home at the end of the day.

Police at GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, said: "This afternoon officers from early and afternoon shift response, neighbourhood, District Tasking Team, firearms teams, dog officers and NPAS responded to reports of an armed robbery in Leigh Town Centre.

"With assistance of members of the public who gave chase to the offender, a male was detained nearby, and the weapon recovered, along with other evidence.

"Following a response from specialist officers, a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody for questioning.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 976 of 28/02/18."

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: "We've heard there was an incident in Leigh where a man was arrested for suspected armed robbery but police will have more details. There was no threat to any schools."