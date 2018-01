Two men armed with a knife and a sledgehammer raided a convenience store in Wigan.



Police were called to reports of an armed robbery shortly after 10pm on Sunday at Spar in Whelley.

A spokesman said: "A quantity of cash has been stolen but nobody was injured during the robbery."

An investigation is under way but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1964 of January 7, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.