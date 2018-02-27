Armed robbers target Wigan bookmakers

Masked men wielding sledgehammers, machetes and knives launched a terrifying raid on a Wigan betting shop

Shortly before 8.15pm on Tuesday February 20, police were called to reports of robbery at a Betfred on Manchester Road, Higher Ince.

Three masked men had entered the betting shop and made their way to the counter carrying a sledgehammer, a machete and a large knife.

The man carrying the sledgehammer struck the security door twice before he was joined by the other two offenders, who broke into the staff-only area and demanded money.

They took a large amount of cash from the till before fleeing from the shop in a black Ford Fiesta.

Police are now appealing for information as their enquiries into this incident continue.

Detective Constable Jon Quigley of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “These men went into the shop armed with weapons, showing no regard for the safety of the people inside.

“The cashiers were simply doing their job when the three offenders stormed the shop and left them terrified.

“This happened on a busy road so I’m asking for anyone who was around the betting shop that evening and saw three men acting suspiciously, or with information that could help our enquiries, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307 or 101, quoting incident number 2026 of 20/02/18. Any report can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.