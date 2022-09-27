Arson can't be ruled out after abandoned caravan on Wigan housing estate goes up in flames
Only a gutted shell remains of a caravan which was abandoned on a Wigan housing estate.
Firefighters say they cannot rule out arson after dousing the flames which destroyed the mobile home which had been left in a communal parking area on Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes.
A crew from Wigan station were called to the street at 1.45pm on Monday September 26 to find the caravan already well ablaze.
Residents told firefighters conflicting stories on how long it had been there, one saying it was left there on Sunday night and another that it had been there for several days.
Watch manager Gerry Davis said the caravan was completely burnt out but because it was in the parking area up against a wall, it didn’t pose a threat to any nearby properties.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.