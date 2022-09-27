Arson can't be ruled out after abandoned caravan on Wigan housing estate goes up in flames

Firefighters say they cannot rule out arson after dousing the flames which destroyed the mobile home which had been left in a communal parking area on Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes.

A crew from Wigan station were called to the street at 1.45pm on Monday September 26 to find the caravan already well ablaze.

Prestt Grove

Residents told firefighters conflicting stories on how long it had been there, one saying it was left there on Sunday night and another that it had been there for several days.

Watch manager Gerry Davis said the caravan was completely burnt out but because it was in the parking area up against a wall, it didn’t pose a threat to any nearby properties.