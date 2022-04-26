The future is uncertain for Westwood Hall Cottage which was gutted by the fire reported at 6.30pm on Saturday April 23.

Initially firefighters were told by inspectors the premises would have to be demolished because of their dangerous state.

But Wigan Council says this may not happen because the former home on Westwood Lane, Ince, was granted Grade II listed status by the Government in 2007.

The building is said to be at least 180 years old, but perhaps much older

In the years before that it was the subject of a dispute between the then tenant and the local authority – which took ownership of Westwood Hall Cottage in 2003.

The town hall had wanted to knock it down to make way for industrial developments, but eventually it agreed to incorporate the place into plans which eventually didn’t need the land anyway.

And so there it has stood since and following research, the council has confirmed that it is still the owner.

The gutted Westwood Hall Cottage

It has been vacant for some time and has been a magnet for intruders.

A council spokesperson said:

“On Sunday morning, Wigan Council Building Control Service responded to a request from the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service for assistance at Westwood Hall Cottage.

“The request was to attend a meeting to help advise on the condition of the building following a fire at the property.

“The building was found to be badly damaged and as a result is deemed to be unsafe. We are advising that no one should enter or go near the property.

“As the building is Grade II listed, council officers will be undertaking an assessment of the property in combination with external stakeholders to fully understand its condition, before confirming next steps.”