An outbuilding to one of the houses suffered slight damage but a nearby caravan was spared when a crew from Wigan station tackled the flames in parking spaces at the rear of Cornwallis Road, Worsley Mesnes, at 10.30pm on Monday June 12.

Crew manager Bryan Stewart said: “The vehicle was well ablaze when we got there so there was nothing we could salvage.

A Ford Transit similar to the one destroyed in Worsley Mesnes

"It had not been reported stolen but didn’t appear to belong to anyone living nearby and it didn’t have tax or insurance.

"It was registered to a local business but that didn’t have any connections with the street so far as we know.

"I would put money on it being stolen.”

One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel dealt with the emergency.

The plastic fascia on an outbuilding near to the fire suffered some damage.