Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth were called to a bungalow in Thornton Road, Mosley Common, at around 11.10pm on Sunday May 21 after smoke was seen pouring from windows.

Flames could also be seen through the front entrance and it soon became obvious that there were several seats of fire.

A general view of Thornton Road, Mosley Common, where fires broke out in a bungalow

The lone female occupant of the house was, thankfully, out at the time of the emergency but arrived back to a scene of devastation at around 2am.

Firefighters wearing breathing gear brought the incident under control, but both police and fire investigators were going to be heading back to the address on Monday to carry out inspections given the suspicious circumtsnaces.

A spokesman for the Atherton crews said that a bedroom suffered significant fire damage, there was smoke damage throughout the property which is currently uninhabitable.

Crews were at the scene for more than three hours.