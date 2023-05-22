News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73

Arson suspected as Wigan borough bungalow is ravaged by several fires

Police are investigating a series of blazes which caused serious damaged to a Wigan borough home during the night.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:03 BST

Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth were called to a bungalow in Thornton Road, Mosley Common, at around 11.10pm on Sunday May 21 after smoke was seen pouring from windows.

Flames could also be seen through the front entrance and it soon became obvious that there were several seats of fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan people’s debt soars by 18 per cent in just three months
A general view of Thornton Road, Mosley Common, where fires broke out in a bungalowA general view of Thornton Road, Mosley Common, where fires broke out in a bungalow
A general view of Thornton Road, Mosley Common, where fires broke out in a bungalow
Most Popular

The lone female occupant of the house was, thankfully, out at the time of the emergency but arrived back to a scene of devastation at around 2am.

Firefighters wearing breathing gear brought the incident under control, but both police and fire investigators were going to be heading back to the address on Monday to carry out inspections given the suspicious circumtsnaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Atherton crews said that a bedroom suffered significant fire damage, there was smoke damage throughout the property which is currently uninhabitable.

Crews were at the scene for more than three hours.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.