Arson suspected as Wigan borough bungalow is ravaged by several fires
Police are investigating a series of blazes which caused serious damaged to a Wigan borough home during the night.
Fire crews from Atherton and Farnworth were called to a bungalow in Thornton Road, Mosley Common, at around 11.10pm on Sunday May 21 after smoke was seen pouring from windows.
Flames could also be seen through the front entrance and it soon became obvious that there were several seats of fire.
The lone female occupant of the house was, thankfully, out at the time of the emergency but arrived back to a scene of devastation at around 2am.
Firefighters wearing breathing gear brought the incident under control, but both police and fire investigators were going to be heading back to the address on Monday to carry out inspections given the suspicious circumtsnaces.
A spokesman for the Atherton crews said that a bedroom suffered significant fire damage, there was smoke damage throughout the property which is currently uninhabitable.