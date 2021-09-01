Award winning drama company to perform in Wigan

Good Grief will be performed at Wigan Old Courts in December

Liverpool company Ugly Bucket will be hitting the road with their production Good Grief, which premiered online back in January.

They will be performing the hour long show at The Old Courts on December 1, with the comedy tackling the conversation of grief.

It was created after Ugly Bucket received a dying request from their friend and former lecturer Tim Miles, who wanted them to perform something at his memorial.

An award winning drama company are coming to Wigan

Inspiration came by working with Care Merseyside, Dramatic Recovery and their social prescriber groups.

What they have produced is a kinetic maelstrom of outrageous clowning, personal testimony and a thumping techno soundtrack.

The show has been shortlisted for the New Diorama Untapped Award, and will also tour at venues in Liverpool, Wakefield, St Andrews, Halifax, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Lancaster, between October and January.