Barking Mad Dog Festival returns for second year

The second Barking Mad Dog Festival takes place this Saturday at Thompson house equestrian centre in Standish.

The Pepper Lane in venue is the base for the activities which have been organised to raise funds for the charity Henry’s Helping Hoof which rehabilitates and rehomes horses and ponies that have been abused abandoned and neglected.

The Dog festival attracted around 800 people last year and was a great success. There will be dog display teams, agility, hoopers, flyball, working dogs and a dog show at 1pm. There will also be stalls and a bouncy castle, trampolines, mini train and refreshments and various food stalls.

The gates will open at 10.30am and close at 4pm, with a £3 admission for adults and £1 for children and OAPs.