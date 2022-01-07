Barrier stops woman's car from plunging 80ft from Wigan M-way bridge
Railings saved a woman from certain death after her car careered out of control on Wigan's 87ft motorway viaduct.
The motorist was travelling northwards on the M6 at Gathurst in a Ford Focus when she lost control and veered off the road.
The car slammed into railings on the outer edge of the bridge and then, thankfully, bounced back into the middle of the carriageway.
Equally fortunately no other vehicles collided with the Focus during the incident at 6.30am on Friday January 7.
Firefighters from Wigan cut the victim, who had suffered what was thought to be a relatively minor head injury, from the wreckage and she was well enough to walk to an ambulance which then took her to hospital.
A spokesman for the fire crew said: "Those railings saved her life for sure. It's a long drop down into the valley and if she had gone through them there was only one outcome.
"The car was badly damaged but once we had made room for her to get out - including taking the roof off - she was able to walk, which was a huge relief.
"It was the only vehicle involved but the accident caused traffic pandemonium on the motorway."
The collision caused long rush hour tailbacks.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.