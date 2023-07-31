Jay Blades and the team of experts are getting ready to perform some festive magic in the festive edition of the much-loved TV show, and would love to hear from Wigan people with objects of historical or social interest in need of repair with a festive feel to them.

Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades said: "We are looking for items that make us remember Christmases of yesteryear.

"It can be absolutely anything: the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference. The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes – there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical.

"We’d love to try to add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas Episode. Please email [email protected] or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

The experts are currently filming the next series rescuing and restoring items their owners' thought were beyond saving, transforming priceless pieces of family history and bringing loved, but broken treasures back to life.