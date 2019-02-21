Biker, 24, dies after crash in Leigh

A biker has died following a collision in Leigh.

Shortly before 6.40pm on Monday, police were called to reports that a black Honda motorbike had collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.

Emergency services attended and the 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

He has since died.

Two women – aged 42 and 64 – who had been in the Renault were also taken to hospital for treatment for neck injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the collision.

Police Constable Jo Worsley of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, this collision has resulted in the death of a young man.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision so we can give them the answers they deserve.

“It happened at a relatively busy time of the evening, so we believe there may be several potential witnesses.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.