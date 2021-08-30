Bird with a broken wing is rescued by Wigan firefighters and RSPCA
Firefighters came to the rescue of a bird with a broken wing which was trapped in an inaccessible part of the canal.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:28 pm
Crews from Wigan fire station went to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Seven Sisters Road, to help the egret after a call from the RSPCA.
They were joined by a specialist boat crew and RSPCA officers to get to a part of the canal bank which was difficult to access.
They managed to rescue the egret, which had been there for at least 24 hours, and it was taken to a vet.
