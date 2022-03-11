Flames shoot out of the ground between Wigan homes after arsonists set fire to a drain

A crew from Wigan fire station attended the bizarre incident on Fairway, Standish, in the small hours of Friday March 11 after a householder was woken by a loud bang.

It is believed that some kind of accelerant such as petrol was poured on top of a plastic manhole cover between two of the homes and set alight.

The inspection hatch melted and the flames then spread underground, setting fire to plastic piping there.

Fairway, Standish

There was not any great difficulty in putting the blaze out but watch manager Nigel Shepherd said that a good deal of excavating would be needed to get the damaged piping out and replaced, digging down to at least a metre.

He added: “This certainly looks like deliberate ignition and we have reported the matter to the police.”