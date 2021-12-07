Blazing car found on former Wigan superstore site

A crew from Wigan fire station were called to reports of the vehicle ablaze on wasteland formerly occupied the Morrison's store off Makerfield Way, Ince.

The car, identified as a Ford EcoBoost, was still burning when the firefighters got there shortly after 6am on Tuesday December 7 but there was nothing that could be done to save it apart from dampen down the flames.

A spokesman said: "The car was in a pretty inaccessible place and would have had to have been driven over grassland to get there. We had to park quite a distance away.

The car had almost burned itself out by the time a crew was called to the scene

"There will no doubt be an investigation as to what caused it. I can't imagine the owner would have done that to their own car."

Anyone with details should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.