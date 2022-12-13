Body found at Wigan borough park after police receive a "concern for welfare" call

Emergency services were mobilised after receiving a call voicing concern for a man’s welfare at 10am on Sunday December 11.

A search of Pennington Flash Country Park at Leigh was launched and, sadly, a man’s body was later discovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennington Flash country park, Leigh.

No further details have been given by police at this stage apart from there not being any suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.