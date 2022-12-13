News you can trust since 1853
Body found at Wigan borough park after police receive a "concern for welfare" call

A man’s body has been found at a Wigan borough park.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 10:06am

Emergency services were mobilised after receiving a call voicing concern for a man’s welfare at 10am on Sunday December 11.

A search of Pennington Flash Country Park at Leigh was launched and, sadly, a man’s body was later discovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennington Flash country park, Leigh.
No further details have been given by police at this stage apart from there not being any suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

A number of 999 vehicles were seen parked up in the Plank Lane area and parts of the woodland were cordoned off by police following the discovery.

