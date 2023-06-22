Body found in Wigan township car park
A body has been found in a car outside a Wigan township shopping mall.
By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:54 BST
A cordon has been in place around the car park on Garswood Street in Ashton since around 10am on Thursday (June 22).
It has been reported locally that two women discovered the body, believed to be that of a man, while passing the area located near the steps to the Gerard Centre and noticed the car door was open.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for more information and are awaiting a response.