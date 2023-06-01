A body has been found in the search for a teenage girl at a beauty spot near Wigan.

Emergency services rushed to Carr Mill Dam at around 12.30pm today (June 1) following concerns for the teenager’s safety.

Search and rescue crews were spotted working in the water while people were urged to stay away from the area.

Emergency services descended on Carr Mill Dam after a member of the public raised the alarm

Merseyside Police Chief Insp for St Helens Paul Holden confirmed that the body of a teenage girl has now been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "At around 12.30 this afternoon, Thursday, June 1, emergency services were called to reports of concerns for safety of a teenage girl who got into distress while swimming with friends in Carr Mill Dam in St Helens.

"Upon their arrival at the scene, officers entered the water in attempts to find the teenage girl.

“They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

"Unfortunately despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl's body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next of kin have been aware and specialist family liaison officers will be appointed to support the family at this very sad and tragic time.

"Our sincere condolences go to the girl's family and I would urge anyone that was in the area around Carr Mill Dam from around 12 this afternoon to make contact with Merseyside Police."