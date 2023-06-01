A body has been found in the search for a teenage girl at a beauty spot near Wigan.

Body of a teenage girl found at a beauty spot near Wigan
Emergency services rushed to Carr Mill Dam at around 12.30pm today (June 1) following concerns for the teenager’s safety.
Search and rescue crews were spotted working in the water while people were urged to stay away from the area.
Merseyside Police Chief Insp for St Helens Paul Holden confirmed that the body of a teenage girl has now been found.
He said: "At around 12.30 this afternoon, Thursday, June 1, emergency services were called to reports of concerns for safety of a teenage girl who got into distress while swimming with friends in Carr Mill Dam in St Helens.
"Upon their arrival at the scene, officers entered the water in attempts to find the teenage girl.
“They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.
"Unfortunately despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl's body.
“Next of kin have been aware and specialist family liaison officers will be appointed to support the family at this very sad and tragic time.