News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Body of a teenage girl found at a beauty spot near Wigan

A body has been found in the search for a teenage girl at a beauty spot near Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 18:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 18:37 BST

Emergency services rushed to Carr Mill Dam at around 12.30pm today (June 1) following concerns for the teenager’s safety.

Search and rescue crews were spotted working in the water while people were urged to stay away from the area.

Read More
Wigan rugby legend Andy Gregory given suspended prison sentence after his dog at...
Emergency services descended on Carr Mill Dam after a member of the public raised the alarmEmergency services descended on Carr Mill Dam after a member of the public raised the alarm
Emergency services descended on Carr Mill Dam after a member of the public raised the alarm
Most Popular

Merseyside Police Chief Insp for St Helens Paul Holden confirmed that the body of a teenage girl has now been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "At around 12.30 this afternoon, Thursday, June 1, emergency services were called to reports of concerns for safety of a teenage girl who got into distress while swimming with friends in Carr Mill Dam in St Helens.

"Upon their arrival at the scene, officers entered the water in attempts to find the teenage girl.

“They were joined by officers from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

"Unfortunately despite their best efforts, the search culminated in the recovery of the girl's body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Next of kin have been aware and specialist family liaison officers will be appointed to support the family at this very sad and tragic time.

"Our sincere condolences go to the girl's family and I would urge anyone that was in the area around Carr Mill Dam from around 12 this afternoon to make contact with Merseyside Police."

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact Merseyside Police on 101.

Related topics:WiganEmergency servicesSt Helens