Body of young woman found outside Wigan hotel

Orchard Street and the Mercure Wigan Oak Hotel

A passer-by raised the alarm after finding the collapsed female - thought to be in her 20s - on Orchard Street, at around 8.30am on Boxing Day.

Security guards from the nearby Wigan Mercure Oak Hotel tried to revive the woman and called for an ambulance, but neither they nor paramedics were able to resuscitate her.

Greater Manchester Police officers also attended but a spokeswoman said today that the woman appeared to have suffered a medical episode, that there were no suspicious circumstances at this time and so police would not be confirming any details about the deceased.