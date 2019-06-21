Bodybuilding legend heads to Wigan to meet his fans

A Wigan entrepreneur is bringing a bodybuilding legend to the borough when he crosses the Atlantic to meet his UK fans.

Kris Clarke, who has a business in Pemberton, is arranging an audience with famous and highly-successful US competitor Phil Heath at Dean Trust Wigan next month.

Kris Clarke

Other news: Cultural hub in Wigan town centre shopping venue shortlisted for industry award



Kris says getting the seven-time winner of the Mr Olympia contest and one of the best-known bodybuilders in the world to Wigan is a major coup, with the event in the secondary school’s arts theatre also the first date of his British tour.

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts are expected to be there to hear Phil speak about his career, his life and work away from the glitz and glamour of competitions and his charity work, with the audience also able to put questions to him.

The event also brings Kris full circle as he was a pupil at the Greenhey school and also worked there in an IT role.

Kris said: “Phil is very well-known throughout the fitness and bodybuilding world and lots of people in Wigan will want to meet him.

“To be able to host this is a massive feather in my cap because he is basically the greatest bodybuilder alive and competing at present.

“He’s an inspirational guy. He’s done really well as a bodybuilder and a businessman and also raises a lot of money for a charity he started for autism in America.

“Normally bodybuilders tend to tour gyms where they do training and a seminar, but because Phil is who he is and a very articulate speaker I decided to do an ‘audience with...’ type event.”

As well as his success in competition Phil is known as something of an inspirational speaker.

He will deliver a keynote speech at the Dean Trust Wigan event before the hosts of a bodybuilding radio programme join him on stage to discuss his career, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Kris put the event together through his concern Pumped Media, which provides coverage for the bodybuilding and fitness industry. He also runs a podcast for bodybuilding enthusiasts.

An Audience with Phil Heath is on July 9 at Dean Trust Wigan from 7.30pm. Standard tickets are £25 and VIP ones, which include a personal chat, an autograph and a photo in the atrium, are £40.

To find out more or book visit www.pumpedmedia.co.uk