Bolton Wanderers fan condemns his own supporters' violence during Wigan Athletic game

A Bolton Wanderers fan says the behaviour of his fellow fans during their visit to the DW Stadium last weekend was "the most disgraceful I have ever witnessed."

In a reader's letter to the Bolton News, the supporter revealed the violence was enough to make him leave the stadium early for the first time.

Bolton supporters clashed with police at the DW Stadium. Captured by Reece Jones

Trouble erupted following Wigan's fourth goal, and the fan said: "The scenes that followed were the most disgraceful I have ever witnessed as a Bolton fan, as our lot started whizzing full bottles of beer into the home end to our left.

"They may not have been glass, but if you were hit by a liquid-filled plastic missile from 50 metres, you would certainly know about it, as a couple of their stewards found out.

"Leaving early is something I have never done, but for the first time ever I did, as after 75 minutes, I had had enough of pathetic football combined with the disgraceful behaviour of a large section of our so-called fans.

"So I made my way down to the concourse to make my escape from the mayhem."

He added: "I will be seriously considering the merits of further away trips, particularly to derby games."

"On the darker side, as seen recently with the unhealthy increase in pitch invaders, and judging from what I saw on Saturday, football authorities and clubs need to get their acts together, otherwise we risk a return to 1970s-type hooliganism."