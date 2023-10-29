Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bang Out Of Order campaign aims to highlight the consequences of anti-social behaviour, encourage parents to have conversations with their children about their behaviour during the Bonfire Night period, and inform residents about the ways to report anti-social behaviour incidents.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) figures from September 1 to November 10 last year (2022) showed that 15 firefighters were attacked, 984 hoax calls were received by police and firefighters, and 1,366 fires were started deliberately.

The Bang Out of Order campaign was launched at the start of one of the busiest periods of the year for emergency services

GMFRS’ Assistant Chief Fire Officer Leon Parkes said: “I am encouraging everyone to support the emergency services during this Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

"This is an incredibly busy period for our staff. They deal with many dangerous incidents and they should never feel under threat of attack or be sent to a hoax call when we’re so busy with real incidents. Setting fires, throwing fireworks and making hoax calls can cost lives and keep our firefighters away from dealing with life-threatening incidents. These actions are bang out of order and will not be tolerated.

“Please speak to your children and young people about the consequences of anti-social behaviour and attacks on emergency service workers who are just doing their jobs and working in potentially dangerous situations to save others. No one should be attacked for trying to keep you, your families and your communities safe.

"I remind people that there is clear legislation in place to protect all our emergency workers, and we will pursue prosecution for anyone who seeks to attack our staff, which can result in a prison sentence.”

Inspector Beverly Catterall, Greater Manchester Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour Tactical Lead, said: "We'd also like to reassure residents that there will be increased patrols across all districts with our officers continuing to be visible in our communities in the run up to, and during this period, to help prevent and detect anti-social behaviour."