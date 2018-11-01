Bonfire Night 2018: Weekend weather forecast for events in Wigan

A variety of bonfire events will light up the sky in Wigan both this weekend and on Bonfire Night itself, but will the weather be warm and dry or cold and rainy?

Here’s the weekend weather forecast for Wigan.

Friday (November 2) will see sunny spells and cloud throughout the day with a peak temperature of 10C.

The evening will quickly become dark, with the temperature dipping slightly to 7C by 7pm. However, the temperature is then set to remain so for the remainder of the evening, with a dry evening forecast.

Saturday (November 3) will be cloudy throughout the day, but it will be warmer, with a peak temperature of 12C.

Early evening will remain overcast, but the temperature will still be around 12C at 9pm. A light rain shower is set to hit at 6pm.

Sunday (November 4) will then be similar with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C.

The evening will have a temperature of 10C from 6pm onward, with light rain also set to hit from 6pm into late evening.

Monday (November 5) will be Bonfire Night itself, with the weather set to remain dry and cloudy throughout both the day and evening, with a peak temperature of 12C. The temperature from 6pm until late evening will be around 9/10C.

The North West in general will see “Temperatures rising over the weekend. However, it will be unsettled with wet and windy weather at times, perhaps with gales around exposed coastal areas,” according to the Met Office.