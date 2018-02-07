Brave Wigan schoolgirl loses cancer battle

A Wigan schoolgirl who bravely battled cancer for two years has died.

Hope Colley, nine, from Billinge has lost her fight after first being diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2016.

Just weeks ago St Aidan's Primary School pupil won a competition to turn on the Wigan Christmas lights alongside pop group Union J.

Hope, who has been described as a "normal, happy girl", underwent months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy as well as surgery to try to get rid of the tumour.

She leaves behind her parents and three brothers.