Another Wigan bank branch axed

A major high street bank has announced the closure of its Wigan town centre branch planned for spring this year.

The Co-operative Bank has told bank staff of its proposals to close the Market Street store due to a lack of footfall.

Bank bosses have blamed the widespread switch from banking in person to digital banking, partially because of the company’s “investment and improvement” to its online provision.

Heather Lauder, chief banking operations director at The Co-operative Bank said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and we realise this may be difficult news for some colleagues.

“However, like many banks, the proposal reflect changes in the way our customers are choosing to bank with us, which has continued to accelerate as customers increasingly undertake more of their transactions online or via contactless payments.

“Our branch network remains an integral part of our overall customer service offer and we have been investing in those branches that are well used.

“At the same time we are investing in our digital services to provide customers with new ways to service their accounts such as web chat and secure messaging, and introducing digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay as they continue to demand access to banking services at their fingertips.”

The planned closure will take place on May 30 and bosses said this is in response to a “continued change” in customer preference.

Ms Lauder added: “We’re committed to continuing to provide the high levels of service that our personal and business customers have come to expect from us and we will seek to minimise the impact on our customers.

“We are writing to affected customers to provide information about the alternative options available to them, as well as our online and mobile banking facilities, the closing branch is within one mile of a Post Office branch where customers can undertake most day to day transactions, and in many cases much closer.”

The consensus among financial experts is that high street bank branches will continue to close as more and more banking is conducted online.

The Co-op Bank in Wigan is the latest in a procession of branch closures in recent years.

One of the most recent to close locally was the Tyldesley branch of Lloyds last August, its Standish branch having shut three months earlier.

Among other recent victims of high street culls have been of the NatWest in Pemberton and the Yorkshire Bank in Leigh.