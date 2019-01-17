VIDEO: Wigan town centre chippy embracing vegan food

A traditional Wigan chippy might not be the place you would expect to find a menu filled with vegan options.

The New Chippery in the town centre, though, is most definitely an exception to the rule.

Stephen and Andy Mappouridis with some of the vegan dishes

The Market Street eatery is owned by Andy Mappouridis and he and numerous members of his family are committed to an entirely plant-based diet.

That means the menu, courtesy of an overhaul when the business re-opened following a severe fire, includes meat and dairy free versions of chippy staples such as nuggets, battered sausages and pies alongside the time-honoured chippy dishes.

With more people than ever cutting out animal products or eliminating them from their diets entirely, and Veganuary where people go vegan for a month generating enormous interest and a constant supply of headlines, the business could well find itself at the head of the curve.

Andy, 54, said: “Since going vegan nearly two years ago I’ve lost a lot of weight and feel a lot healthier. I’ve never been fitter.

“It was a bit strange for me because my family’s heritage is Greek, but it’s whatever people want to do for themselves. This is just for me.

“The reaction in Wigan to the vegan menu has been fantastic. Times and tastes are changing. All-vegan restaurants are opening and it’s the normal now for other places to do vegan menus. If you don’t move with the times you will get left behind. People will just go somewhere else.

“People can come in here and get their fish and chips but if they want to try something different they can do that too.”

Andy’s son Stephen, who initially became vegan after his older sister Maria took the same step, says the increasing visibility and popularity of veganism has reached Wigan and the experience of The New Chippery is that elbowing into the market has paid off.

Stephen, 23, said: “The people who come in for fish and chips don’t see the vegan stuff and it doesn’t bother them but those who are coming for vegan food see it straight away and it brings them in.

“They are also telling their friends about us. I would recommend any business unsure about getting into it to go for it as it brings more awareness to that market.

"We get people who eat meat and people who are vegan and they are both welcome.”