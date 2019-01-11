Wigan independent record store moves into town centre culture hub

A well-known quirky Wigan music store has become the latest business to move into a town centre arts and cultural hub.

Static Records, which sells vinyl, is now trading in The Old Courts on Crawford Street after leaving its previous premises on Mesnes Street.

Owner Paul Dolman says the new space next to successful plant-based restaurant The Coven (above) in the former Victorian court building now home to bars, concert venues, a theatre and cinema and art galleries is an ideal location.

Having previously worked from units on Hallgate and The Wiend as well, Paul says he is concerned about the future of the high street but suggests specialist hubs like The Old Courts better cater for 21st century customers.

He said: “I didn’t want to move away from the general area I was in and also wanted to move towards the railway stations.

“I had a five-year lease on Mesnes Street but wanted something a lot longer term.

“I spoke to landlords and just couldn’t cut a deal.

“You would think there wasn’t a problem filling shops up, as I simply couldn’t find anything.

“I don’t like moving but Mesnes Street is a sad place at the moment. Other businesses were shutting too and I just thought it was time for a change. The Old Courts is expanding and seems to be on a roll so I thought that was where I should be.

“The way things are now it’s more appropriate to be somewhere you can buy records, peruse the culture of music, see a show, get a drink and eat in a fine plant-based establishment.

"I was chatting to a couple who were from Switzerland and travelling. They dropped into my place because they had Googled vegan restaurants. That's how people live now: they travel, they Google and they visit."