Three Wetherspoon pubs in and around Wigan have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets.

The Brocket Arms, on Mesnes Road, and The Moon Under Water, on Market Place, both in Wigan, and The Thomas Gerard, on Gerard Street, Ashton, have each been awarded a platinum rating by Loo of the Year inspectors – the highest award possible.

The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of “away from home” toilet provision.