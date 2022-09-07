Busy road in Wigan closed following crash
A busy main road in Wigan has been closed following a crash.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Winstanley Road in Orrell at around 8.30am on Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital as a precaution but her injuries weren’t thought to be serious.
Part of the road remained shut at lunchtime between the Pemberton Road junction and Leyland Green Road in Garswood, as the vehicle was still waiting to be recovered.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £5m is jailed for 12 years
-
2
Wigan takeaway previously prosecuted for poor hygiene closes its doors
-
3
Wigan teen must spend three years behind bars for sexual activity with child
-
4
Busy road in Wigan closed following crash
-
5
Disgust as thief steals money raised from bike ride for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Emergency services responded to assist at the scene with injuries thought not to be serious or life-threatening.
“Road closures are still in place while the vehicle is recovered.”
A social media post by Transport for Greater Manchester said: "ROAD CLOSED. Winstanley Road is closed between Pemberton Road and Leyland Green Road in Orrell.
"This is due to an RTC. Please seek an alternative route."