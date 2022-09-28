News you can trust since 1853
Busy Wigan road closed after woman hit by car

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:28 pm

Emergency services were called to Darlington Street East shortly after 10.50am on Wednesday to help the woman, who is in her 60s.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury and was reported to be in a serious condition.

Transport for Greater Manchester reported Darlington Street East was closed to traffic and that Stagecoach buses were still being diverted nearly two hours later.

Darlington Street East was closed after the incident
