Busy Wigan road closed after woman hit by car
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:28 pm
Emergency services were called to Darlington Street East shortly after 10.50am on Wednesday to help the woman, who is in her 60s.
She was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury and was reported to be in a serious condition.
Most Popular
Transport for Greater Manchester reported Darlington Street East was closed to traffic and that Stagecoach buses were still being diverted nearly two hours later.