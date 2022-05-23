A blaze broke out in a flat above a shop on Chapel Street, Leigh, just after 9am on Sunday and emergency services rushed there.

No-one was inside at the time, but firefighters found several dogs had died in the flat. While it was first thought to be two adults and eight puppies, police have now said there were 10 puppies.

Chapel Street was closed for several hours while firefighters dealt with the blaze. Pic: Google Street View

Two people were also helped out of neighbouring properties and treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigation established the blaze was electrical and had started accidentally.

Police have now revealed a small cannabis farm was found in the flat.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Sadly, 12 dogs, including 10 puppies, died as a result of the fire and efforts are ongoing to find the owner.