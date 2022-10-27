Car and shed go up in flames within an hour of each other on the same Wigan street
A car and then a garden shed were destroyed by fire in suspicious circumstances an hour and just yards apart.
Police are investigating possible arson attacks on the vehicle and outbuilding on Scot Lane, Newtown, late on the night of Wednesday October 26.
A crew from neighbouring Wigan fire station was first called out to a blazing Vauxhall saloon in the alleyway behind the houses.
One hose reel was used to extinguish the flames but the damage was already done to the vehicle which firefighters say looked like it had been abandoned.
Exactly an hour later two crews attended the rear of a house just across the street from the first incident, and this time a timber shed was found ablaze.
More resources were used this time because there was a danger of the flames spreading to the nearby home.
The firefighters, who were at the scene for a further 30 minutes, prevented that from happening.