Car crashes into bus stop and railings after 73-year-old driver collapses at the wheel

A 73-year-old motorist had blacked out at the wheel of his Toyota Yaris which mounted the kerb, flattened a bus stop pole, bin and railings before coming to rest on the pavement on Wigan Road, Westhoughton.

A Hindley fire crew was among the 999 responders to arrive at the scene following the collisioan at 6am on Thursday but not before custody detention officer Martin Whimp who came across the crash and looked after the driver and his 63-year-old female passenger until paramedics arrived.

Hindley watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: "The officer had just finished a 10-hour shift but went above and beyond the call of duty to give the two vehicle occupants a medical check, steady the gentleman's head in case any spinal injury had been incurred and stay with them until an ambulance had arrived.

An off-duty police officer tended to the crash victims until emergency services arrived

"He did this after assessing the vehicle and deciding that it was safe for them to stay in it. When paramedics arrived and carried out further tests, both occupants were deemed well enough to get out of the vehicle and no major injuries had been incurred.

"The driver said he had no memory of what had happened. He was taken to hospital for tests to see why he blacked out."

Firefighters made the vehicle safe and cleared the scene.