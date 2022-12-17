Fire crews were called to the blaze on York Street, Atherton, at 2am on Saturday December 17. The fire started with one burning car but quickly spread to a caravan and damaged a third vehicle.

Three crews were in attendance from Wigan and Bolton stations with two pumps used to put out the flames, which took around 35 minutes. Fortunately no one was hurt.

