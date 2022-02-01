Car destroyed in suspected Leigh firebomb attack
A car found ablaze in a residential Wigan borough street may have been firebombed, firefighter say.
The white Audi A4 was engulfed in flames when a crew from Leigh fire station arrived at Sefton Street in the town at 7.40pm on Monday February 1.
They were at the scene for about an hour, putting out the fire and watch manager Michael Fairhurst said that deliberate ignition was a "possibility if not a probability."
The car was parked at the roadside and, thankfully, the flames did not spread to any other vehicles or property and no-one was harmed.
Mr Fairhurst said the matter was now under police investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.