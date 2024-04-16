Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A single-decker bus crashed into a tree and a silver Volvo car was also involved in the incident on Wigan Lane, close to the junction with Walter Scott Avenue.

All three emergency services attended the incident at around 2.45pm today. One casualty was rescued by firefighters from the bus, which is a Stagecoach Merseyside vehicle operating into Wigan.

A passer-by took this picture of emergency services at the scene of the crash in Wigan Lane on Tuesday afternoon

Pictures taken at the scene show debris from the accident strewn across the carriageway. Both vehicles have travelled onto the pavement a few feet away from each other, and both appeared to be extensively damaged.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At shortly after 2.45pm today (Tuesday April 16) two fire engines from Wigan fire station plus the technical response unit from Leigh fire station were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a car on Wigan Lane, Wigan.

“Firefighters rescued one person from the bus, which had crashed into a tree, before handing them to the care of colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews made both vehicles safe and were in attendance for around one hour and 15 minutes.”

It is understood the casualty in the bus suffered only minor injuries. There is no information as yet on what if any injuries were suffered by anyone in the car.