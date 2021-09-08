Cause of fire in Wigan town centre confirmed

The fire started on Tuesday afternoon

Flames could be seen coming from between Betfred and Tui on Tuesday afternoon, with traffic being turned away from Library Street, which was closed off at the corner connecting to Wallgate.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service investigators have now confirmed that the blaze was caused by an underground electrical problem. Burn marks could be seen at the site after it was put out.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At approximately 2.35pm on September 7, two fire engines from Wigan fire station attended a fire involving an underground electricity box in Wallgate, Wigan.