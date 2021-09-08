Cause of fire in Wigan town centre confirmed
The mystery as to why smoke was billowing out of a Wigan town centre pavement earlier this week has been solved.
Flames could be seen coming from between Betfred and Tui on Tuesday afternoon, with traffic being turned away from Library Street, which was closed off at the corner connecting to Wallgate.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service investigators have now confirmed that the blaze was caused by an underground electrical problem. Burn marks could be seen at the site after it was put out.
A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At approximately 2.35pm on September 7, two fire engines from Wigan fire station attended a fire involving an underground electricity box in Wallgate, Wigan.
“Crews arrived quickly and used one hose reel, electrical gloves, a thermal imaging camera and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire. Fire crews were on the scene for two hours.”