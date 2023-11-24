Wiganers are being urged to do their Christmas shopping using the easyfundraising platform.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black Friday shoppers have been issued an urgent warning for today’s retail bonanza.

Analysts predict consumers will spend a whopping £3,000,000,000 over the Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday weekend this year, with the average shopper splashing out £113, according to research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, experts at easyfundraising have calculated that these people could help generate an eye-watering £55,200,000 for charities and good causes in the run-up to Christmas.

Online shopping

But only if they do all their festive shopping using the easyfundraising platform.

It’s totally free and easy to do. All shoppers need to do is go to the easyfundraising platform, find a retailer or brand to shop with, do their shopping and then select a charity which they can then donate to.

The brand will donate to the charity or good cause you select, and it will not add a single penny on to your bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEGO, Selfridges, and the airline TUI are all offering special deals over the Black Friday weekend if you shop using the easyfundraising platform.

MoneySupermarket are offering an early Black Friday deal, where if you purchase a SIM-only or mobile phone deal on their website, they’ll donate £10 to a charity or good cause of your choice.

The fashion chain New Look is also offering up to a four percent donation to a charity or good cause of your choice, or if you fancy a holiday, Expedia are offering a five percent donation to a charity or good cause of your choice if you shop through the easyfundraising platform.

And as well as larger charities, the easyfundraising platform includes grassroots and smaller good causes, so there are plenty to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, said: “Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days in the calendar as people prepare for Christmas.

“And the good news is if you do your shop through the easyfundraising platform, you can generate donations to your favourite charities or good causes without it costing you a penny extra on your bill.