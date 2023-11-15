Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) held a breakfast event for businesses to hear more about the charity and pledge their support.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event took place as a result of GMYN’s campaign that has been featured on over 90 screens in Manchester city centre, featuring some of the young people the charity support.

GMYN are proud that the young people designed and led the campaign from start to finish. The young people met frequently to discuss what GMYN means to them, and how they wanted to convey this in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were over 70 people in attendance at the breakfast business event at the Feel Good Club. Through seeing the campaign over the last few months, businesses came to hear more about the charity to see how they could provide support.

Three of the young people that Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) support

READ MORE: Customers 'gutted' as Wigan bar confirms its doors have been shut for the final time

There were many speakers at the event, but the young people who have been the driving force of the campaign stole the show.

Scott, one of the young people speaking at the event, says: “I really do think people should pledge their support because this charity has helped me so much and it’s made me the person I am today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another young person who took part in the campaign and featured on one of the billboards, Luke, spoke at the event: “GMYN means a lot to me because over the past four or five years I’ve been involved with a variety of projects from the youth voice group to representing care leavers in different boroughs of Manchester.

“GMYN has helped me with so many life skills and they have pushed me to be who I am today.”

There was a great buzz at The Feel Good Club where it was evident that everyone in attendance was excited to learn more about how they could support the charity, with many people pledging to help GMYN with what they can offer.

Greater Manchester Youth Network supports young people aged 10-25 from across Greater Manchester by offering innovative and exciting opportunities that build vital skills and improves their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMYN’s goal is that young people are safe, heard, and capable of great things, charities like this are vital to ensure young people are given every opportunity to succeed.

Alex Fairweather, CEO and Founder of GMYN, said: “This is the first time we have held an event like this, focusing on engaging local businesses and asking for their support. It was inspiring to see so many interested people, willing to help in various ways. I look forward to the next steps and making a real difference to young people’s lives.”