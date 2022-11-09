Photographed presenting a previous donation to the charity is BK8 European Managing Director Michael Gatt with We Mind & Kelly Matters Patron Kelly Smith MBE and Amy Hewitt from the charity.

Betting company BK8 pledged thousands of pounds for the charity We Mind & Kelly Matters to show its ongoing support for the vital work the charity conducts.

Yet another £2,500 is being donated to the charity by BK8 as part of its ongoing campaign to support charities and organisations helping raise awareness about mental health and well-being issues. The thousands of pounds pledged will help We Mind & Kelly Matters continue its critical work to help save lives and raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The donation by BK8 was announced as fundraisers for We Mind & Kelly Matters used pedal power to successfully complete a monumental charity cycling challenge called the “Loneliest Road”, riding thousands of miles across Europe and the US. The cycling challenge was completed on World Mental Health Day in October, following a mammoth ride across America to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

It is estimated around 7,000 people in the UK take their own life each year and We Mind & Kelly Matters strives to help those most in need in a variety of ways. The latest generous donation by BK8 will help fund multiple counselling sessions, making an immediate impact to those seeking help.

The latest funding for the charity follows a £15,000 donation previously provided by BK8, which enabled We Mind & Kelly Matters to set up a vital live chat service, allowing anyone with mental health challenges to speak to a professionally trained counsellor.

Amy Hewitt from We Mind & Kelly Matters said: “We are delighted to receive another amazing donation from BK8. This money will help make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“It is vitally important to be able to offer immediate access to professional counsellors for those that need urgent help and support. This latest donation will help save lives and enable the charity to continue helping many more people and their families. It is fantastic to have the ongoing support of BK8.”

We Mind & Kelly Matters Patron, former footballer and BK8 ambassador Kelly Smith MBE, welcomed news of the donation. “It is fantastic to see BK8 continuing to provide such incredible support to the charity, which I am privileged and honoured to be a patron of.

“I am a big advocate of mental health awareness, I have had challenges in the past and found strength in being able to share my struggles with someone, it’s so important to talk and reach out to people if you are feeling down or low. It’s time we started taking our mental health as seriously as we take our physical health.”

Newly announced BK8 ambassador, sporting legend and former England captain and Arsenal WFC captain, Faye White MBE, added: “It is amazing BK8 is able to provide so much support for all the fantastic work We Mind & Kelly Matters does. This latest donation is just one of the ways BK8 is helping numerous community charities, which are providing vital help to so many people in so many ways.”

BK8 European Managing Director Michael Gatt said: “We are pleased to be able to continue our support for We Mind & Kelly Matters; the work the charity carries out is incredibly important and impacts so many lives. This donation is part of BK8’s ongoing charity campaign to help numerous charities and community causes throughout the UK.”

The announcement of the latest charitable contribution to We Mind & Kelly Matters is one of the numerous ways BK8 continues to help an array of community charities, which support women’s grassroots football projects and provide vital support for mental health and well-being groups in local communities across the UK.

BK8 recently donated a total of over £30,000 to the chosen charities of UK football clubs Huddersfield Town AFC, Burnley FC and Crystal Palace following the announcement of their partnerships with BK8 in various markets.

The significant sum was shared amongst a number of good causes with a total of £15,000 supporting women’s football initiatives with the donation to Her Game Too via Huddersfield Town AFC.Burnley FC in the Community charity received £15,000 from BK8, which will help support health and wellbeing projects in the area.