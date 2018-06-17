Chip pan fire thwarted by firefighters and householder

A householder has been praised by firefighters after a chip pan fire at a house in Wigan.



Firefighters were alerted after a blaze developed at a property in Sandway, just before 3.45pm today, at a house in Sandway, Beech Hill.

But crew manager Simon Connor said that the woman occupant, who rang 999 after becoming aware of the fire, did the right thing.

"She closed the kitchen door, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the house, then called us out," said Mr Connor.

The fire had started after she had started cooking then became distracted by a telephone call.

Damage was restricted to the kitchen, with firefighter able to use positive pressure ventilation fans to tackle lingering smoke.