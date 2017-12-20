Christmas fun at tearoom festive fair

Residents in Hindley enjoyed all the fun of the fair as they came together to celebrate their community’s achievements at a special Christmas fair.



Community interest company (CIC) Crisp Communities put on the festive event at Hindley Library and hailed the day a massive success.

Chapter One Tea Rooms fair

Residents, business, grass-roots groups and other third sector organisations took stalls at the First Avenue site, which is still partly a working library but which is also slowly being converted by the not-for-profit concern into a fully-fledged local hub.

Santa made the journey all the way from the North Pole to ensure children could visit him in the grotto.

A jazz band provided a bouncy and upbeat soundtrack of festive music given a twist and a couple of singers performed songs associated with the likes of Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra.

Fair-goers could browse a selection of Christmas crafts and munch on an array of festive foods as well as enjoy the refreshment stalls and have a vintage photo taken.

The organisers thanked a Horwich company for providing the entertainment stage and technical rig and said the aim of the fair was to bring everyone in Hindley together.

Crisp Communities CIC created the Chapter One Tearooms at the library and has received funding through The Deal from Wigan Council.

For more information about the hub visit www.chapteronetearooms.co.uk

