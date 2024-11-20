Christmas toys 2024: ‘hottest toys’ list revealed and it includes a ‘fart blaster’ and Stitch toys
- Hottest toys for this Christmas have been revealed by Dream Toys.
- Minions tie-in ‘fart blaster’ is on the list - and could be a parent’s nightmare.
- Multiple toys based on Disney’s Lilo & Stitch are on the list.
The “hottest toys” for Christmas this year have been revealed and one of them includes a ‘fast blaster’. The toy from Despicable Me 4 is expected to shoot off the shelves this festive period.
Santa and his elves will have their work cut out for them in keeping up with the demand for the movie tie-in toy. It comes with a repertoire of 15 different sounds - that will entertain kids and infuriate adults.
Dream Toys has included the ‘fart blaster’ in its list of the 20 hottest toys for Christmas 2024. TV presenter and brand ambassador Helen Skeleton said: “Every year, parents and families want to get the best gifts they can for their children.
“With so much choice it can be a challenge to make sure you’re spending your hard earned money in the right place for the kids in our lives, which is why I’m thrilled to be helping launch this year’s DreamToys list. The list lets us all know what kids are hoping for this Christmas so we can get gifts they will play with time and time again.”
Dream Toys reveals 20 hottest toys for Christmas 2024
The full list is as follows:
- 2023 McClaren Formula 1 Race Car - £15.99, Amazon
- Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set - £35.99, Amazon
- Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset - £59.99, Amazon
- Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster - £29.99, Amazon
- FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey - £79.99, Amazon
- Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch - £32, Amazon
- Hot Wheels® Ultra Shark Car Wash playset - £42.99, Very
- Kinetic Sand SquishMotion - £13.99, Amazon
- Little Live Pets My Walking Penguin – Waddles - £24.99, Amazon
- Littlest Pet Shop Pet Shop Playset - £39.99, Amazon
- MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions Class - £35, Amazon
- Pets Alive: Mama Duck & Baby Surprise - £29.99, Amazon
- RealFX Disney Stitch Puppetronic - £58.55, Zatu Games
- Rubble’s Bark Yard Deluxe Bulldozer - £24.99, Amazon
- Sticki Rolls Sticki Book - £8.99, Amazon
- Stitch Lego Set - £43.99, John Lewis
- Tiny Plants Lego Set - £34.99, Amazon
- Unicorn Academy Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar - £27.99, Amazon
- UNO Show ’em No Mercy - £8, Amazon
Chair of the DreamToys selection committee Paul Reader added: “More so than ever before, this year’s DreamToys list shows the incredible variety of experiences and play the UK’s vibrant toy industry has to offer consumers.”
