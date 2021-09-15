Claims of pupil being photographed as Wigan school issues two stranger alerts

Standish High School

Standish High is urging its students to walk to and from the Kenyon Road premises in groups and says it has brought in the police to investigate.

The first alert was posted on social media on Wednesday September 8.

It read: "We have been made aware that students have been approached in the Standish area by strangers.

Police have been alerted about the incidents in Standish

"This information has been reported to the police. Please advise your child accordingly not to approach or engage in conversation with strangers and to report any unusual or suspicious behaviour to parents or in school ASAP.

"Please advise your child to travel to school using main routes and travel in groups where possible."

But despite the warnings, the worrying incidents have continued.

One reader told wigantoday: "The children have only been back at school for a few days and already Standish High has had to issue stranger danger warnings.

"One of these incidents involved men surrounding and photographing a 12-year-old girl who is now too scared to go out alone."

This week Standish High was obliged to issue a second warning which read: "Please ask your child to be safe and stay vigilant when travelling to and from school.

"We have had reports of male members of the public acting suspiciously at the school gates and along The Line (the perimeter of the school).

"Students should walk home in groups where possible and stick to well-lit areas and main routes.

"This information has been communicated to police."