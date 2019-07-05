Community fund helps Wigan group to buy new stove

A community group in Wigan is once again cooking with gas after ward councillors provided money for new kitchen equipment.

The Wellspring Group, at St Paul’s Hall in Goose Green, has bought a new commercial kitchen stove with a £1,400 windfall from Winstanley elected representatives’ Brighter Borough money.

The group was formed in June 2017 and is for parents and carers and their children in the local community, with around 50 people turning up to the weekly Wednesday sessions.

The group fosters community spirit, provides suitable activities for residents of all ages and finishes with a cooked meal.

With the success of the group the old kitchen facilities were struggling to keep up with the strain so the Wellspring contacted local councillors for help.

Other groups who will benefit from the new stove include luncheon club Friends Together which meets there.

Missional leader the Rev Mark Wade was joined by councillors Paul Kenny, Marie Morgan and Phil Kelly to see the new stove purchased with the grant.

Coun Kenny said: “We hope the new addition to the kitchen will help bring people together with nutritious food at a low cost, providing social and health benefits in an area identified as needing this kind of support and provision for local families. It’s always nice to be able to assist local groups and the Brighter Borough Fund allows us to do that and it’s great to see the joy that the fund generates for beneficiaries like Wellspring.

“For me that’s a great reward and I know that all councillors appreciate the fund and what it can achieve for local groups in their wards.”