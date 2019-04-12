Friends' help for Wigan dad recovering from lung cancer

Friends of a popular Wigan dad recovering from lung cancer have rallied to organise a fund-raiser in his honour.

Darren Taylor, from Norley Hall, has been on a gruelling road to recovery from the disease since undergoing surgery to remove a tumour several months ago.

Darren Taylor with Carl Castle

He was diagnosed after a scan for kidney stones detected a shadow on his lung, and he quickly underwent surgery to remove it.

But medics made an error during the operation, setting in motion months of undue agony and further surgery for Darren.

Best friend Carl Castle said: “There was a huge error when they were closing him back up, they accidentally stapled through his diaphragm. This poor lad has been struggling to breathe for months and had only just gone back to work when they brought him back in to rectify this problem.”

And Darren’s long, agonising recovery has left him unable to work once again and fearing for his family’s financial safety - prompting Carl to set in motion a huge fund-raising event to provide a small nest egg.

Carl, who has known Darren for more than two decades, said: “He doesn’t look like my best friend, he’s a really poorly lad.

“He’s had a collapsed lung, a chest infection, drains in his back. But what he’s worried about the most is his family, and how he’s going to support them.

“He can’t work and has to stay in hospital. So I thought, I need to help him out.”

He added: “He’s the biggest, loveliest lad you’ll ever meet.

“To see him in this state is unimaginable.”

Carl and his wife Janine have organised a fund-raising night at St Cuthbert’s rugby club in Pemberton, which will take place on June 8.

Contributions will be welcomed on the night and every penny will go towards helping Darren and his family.